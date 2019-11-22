Snapchat wants to show how you age with its new ‘Time Machine’ filter

tech

Snapchat may have lost the battle to Instagram but the app still wins for its AR filters (lens). Snapchat has a new age AR lens called ‘Time Machine’ which shows users how they’ll look when they grow old. Age filters aren’t new and have been popular on Facebook and revived earlier this year with FaceApp.

Snapchat’s Time Machine lens is different from other age filters as it has a slider which users can drag to see as they progress with age. So you can go back in time or ahead in time with Snapchat’s new lens. The first stage uses Snapchat’s baby lens which blew up earlier this year. The Time Machine lens then progresses and ultimately ends with the old age look. Only the baby and old age filters show better results while the stage in between doesn’t show many changes.

Snapchat’s Time Machine lens is available on the app and users can access it from the Lens Carousel located below on the camera section. The Time Machine filter is located at the beginning of the Lens Carousel from the right side. Snapchat users can snap a photo with the Time Machine lens by adjusting which ‘age’ they want it in. On Android, the slider for the Time Machine lens isn’t available and users can snap photos from five age groups. The iOS version of Snapchat comes with the slider bar for the Time Machine lens.

Similar to the Time Machine lens, Snapchat also offers the baby lens, and the gender swap lens which became quite popular as well. It’s interesting to see how and if the Time Machine lens will be a booster for Snapchat as the internet is always quick to ride on such features.