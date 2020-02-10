e-paper
Home / Tech / Software codes reveal Apple’s plan to ditch Intel in future Mac devices

Software codes reveal Apple’s plan to ditch Intel in future Mac devices

Several mentions don’t directly mention ‘AMD’ but its APUs (Accelerated Processing Unit, which is a combination of both CPU and GPU) including Picasso, Raven, Renoir, and Van Gogh.

tech Updated: Feb 10, 2020 13:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Apple MacBook
Apple MacBook(Picjumbo)
         

Future Apple MacBook and iMac devices may ditch Intel processors and adopt AMD as a replacement. Although there’s no public announcement by Apple on this, several macOS Catalina codes referring to AMD processors, indirectly confirms that the plan might be underway. As reported by Macrumours, the codes mentioning AMD processors were seen from macOS 10.15.2 beta to 10.15.4 beta versions. For now, all the MacBook laptops and PC devices run on Intel processors. Apple however, does use AMD for graphics in select MacBook Pro, iMac, iMac Pro and Mac Pro models.

The codes don’t directly mention ‘AMD’ but its APUs (Accelerated Processing Unit, which is a combination of both CPU and GPU) including Picasso, Raven, Renoir, and Van Gogh. Considering that Apple is using AMD GPUs for high-end Mac Pro and other devices, one can assume the rumoured gaming laptop by the company featuring the same APUs instead of Intel processors.

Also read: A new Apple TV might be coming soon

But the codes mentioning AMD APUs do not necessarily mean that Mac devices will come with AMD chipsets. It might only be for testing purposes and may never see the light of the day afterall.

Meanwhile, Apple Mac users can use Nvidia’s new GeForce Now game streaming platform to play some high-end titles on their devices, something which was not possible until now.

“That Mac, which for years has seen fewer games published for it or lost compatibility, can now play the latest games. Your rig doesn’t have to move from room to room to game on the largest screen in your house — your TV,” said NVIDIA in the blog post.

As per a report by Economic Daily News, Apple’s rumoured gaming device could be a large-screen laptop or an All-in-One desktop with the price tag going up to $5000. Apple has been active in the gaming industry off lately. The company introduced Apple Arcade gaming platform for multiple devices.

tech