Some lucky users bought $13,000 camera gear for just $94, thanks to Amazon Prime Day error

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 15:25 IST

Amazon Prime Day is long over but its tales aren’t. Some lucky customers managed to buy premium camera gear worth $13,000 (Rs 9 lakh approximately) for just $94.50 (Rs 6,500 approximately).

It all began with some bargain hunter spotted the Sony deal on Amazon US and shared it on a deal aggregator called Slickdeals. Shortly after the deal was posted, many users rushed to Amazon’s platform.

Some customers noticed that they were able to buy Sony Alpha A6000 and 16-mm lens bundle for just $94.50 (Rs 6,500 approximately), much lower than the original price of $550 (Rs 37,800 approximately). The camera (body only) is listed on Amazon India for Rs 34,990.

“Everything with the prime day tag on my account is 94.48. I just bought a 3000$ telescope for 94.48,” wrote a user.

Some users thought that the listing was a mistake and that Amazon would cancel it later on. Interestingly enough, some of the deals with $94.50 were from Amazon directly instead of third-party sellers.

According to some users, Amazon actually shipped these orders.

A user who had ordered the Canon lenses posted “WOW they actually delivered the lenses! I ordered 5 of the “Canon EF 800mm f/5.6L IS USM Super Telephoto Lens for Canon Digital SLR Cameras” lenses for just $500! That’s $65,000 worth of lenses! Can’t believe Amazon actually delivered! Now the question is what’s the best route to get these sold? Should I head straight to Adorama and see if they will purchase them?”

There were some unlucky customers as well.

“In for one, more like in for the cancellation. Wanted this one for a LONG time. It’d be crazy awesome if they honored the deal but probably not,” wrote a disappointed user.

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 14:55 IST