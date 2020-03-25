e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Sonic the Hedgehog to Max Payne: 5 retro console games you can enjoy on your smartphone

Sonic the Hedgehog to Max Payne: 5 retro console games you can enjoy on your smartphone

Here are five retro games that you can enjoy on your phone.

tech Updated: Mar 25, 2020 07:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Sonic the Hedgehog game is available on Google Play Store for Android users.
Sonic the Hedgehog game is available on Google Play Store for Android users.(Google Play)
         

With endless meetings and impending deadlines, we rarely get time for leisure activities like playing retro console games.

The time at home during the coronavirus pandemic can be utilized to download favourite games and relive the childhood days. Here are five retro games that you can enjoy on your phone.

Crazy Taxi Classic: Missing driving? You must try playing Crazy Taxi Classic. Choose from 3, 5 or 10-minute gameplay in Arcade and Original Mode.

To be victorious in the game, you need to be the craziest driver. Go through streets packed with traffic and hurdle off garages.

Sonic the Hedgehog: Run and spin through loops, collect rings and defeat enemies on your mission to save the world from the evil Dr. Eggman.

Through this online game, you can now challenge yourself with a newly introduced Time Attack mode. New characters have been introduced and you can use their unique abilities to fly, climb and glide around levels.

Final Fantasy: The RPG (role-playing game) keeps you entertained with easy and interactive battles.

Click on the screen to attack, move characters through fields and dungeons to hunt for items, hidden paths, new routes to your destination.

You can challenge other players for that top score.

Star Wars: In this RPG, you can choose the leaders while constructing the elite light and dark side teams.

All the heroes in Star Wars come equipped with cool gears. The game allows you to collect iconic Star War starships that come with its own squad and strategy.

Max Payne: Fugitive undercover cop Max who is framed for murder is hunted by the police and the mob.

This one is a story-driven game about the man who fights to clear his name while struggling to unearth the truth about his dead family.

Max Payne is one of the best RPGs, introduced in the early 2000s, and is known for its slow motion shooting mechanics.

top news
54-yr-old with no travel history dies of Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai
54-yr-old with no travel history dies of Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
PM Modi announces all-India lockdown over Covid-19, will be in place for 21 days
PM Modi announces all-India lockdown over Covid-19, will be in place for 21 days
‘This is a type of curfew’: PM Modi explains what 21-day lockdown means
‘This is a type of curfew’: PM Modi explains what 21-day lockdown means
Covid-19: Govt’s Plan B to keep working during lockdown
Covid-19: Govt’s Plan B to keep working during lockdown
Can’t remember eating so much and not working out: Sunil Chhetri
Can’t remember eating so much and not working out: Sunil Chhetri
Can blood from coronavirus survivors treat the newly ill?
Can blood from coronavirus survivors treat the newly ill?
Flipkart temporarily suspends its services in India
Flipkart temporarily suspends its services in India
trending topics
Bihar Board 12th Result 2020Coronavirus Live UpdatesBSEB Bihar Board 12th result 2020 LIVECoronavirus LockdownBSEB 12th result 2020Bihar Board Class 12th Science ResultIndia lockdownBSEB Bihar Board 12th Arts ResultTopper List Bihar Board 12th Result 2020Coronavirus update

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech