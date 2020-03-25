Sonic the Hedgehog to Max Payne: 5 retro console games you can enjoy on your smartphone

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 07:29 IST

With endless meetings and impending deadlines, we rarely get time for leisure activities like playing retro console games.

The time at home during the coronavirus pandemic can be utilized to download favourite games and relive the childhood days. Here are five retro games that you can enjoy on your phone.

Crazy Taxi Classic: Missing driving? You must try playing Crazy Taxi Classic. Choose from 3, 5 or 10-minute gameplay in Arcade and Original Mode.

To be victorious in the game, you need to be the craziest driver. Go through streets packed with traffic and hurdle off garages.

Sonic the Hedgehog: Run and spin through loops, collect rings and defeat enemies on your mission to save the world from the evil Dr. Eggman.

Through this online game, you can now challenge yourself with a newly introduced Time Attack mode. New characters have been introduced and you can use their unique abilities to fly, climb and glide around levels.

Final Fantasy: The RPG (role-playing game) keeps you entertained with easy and interactive battles.

Click on the screen to attack, move characters through fields and dungeons to hunt for items, hidden paths, new routes to your destination.

You can challenge other players for that top score.

Star Wars: In this RPG, you can choose the leaders while constructing the elite light and dark side teams.

All the heroes in Star Wars come equipped with cool gears. The game allows you to collect iconic Star War starships that come with its own squad and strategy.

Max Payne: Fugitive undercover cop Max who is framed for murder is hunted by the police and the mob.

This one is a story-driven game about the man who fights to clear his name while struggling to unearth the truth about his dead family.

Max Payne is one of the best RPGs, introduced in the early 2000s, and is known for its slow motion shooting mechanics.