Sony, camera startup Light partner to develop multi-lens module for smartphones

Light has partnered with Sony to work on multi-camera applications for smartphones. Light will deploy its mult-imaging solutions on Sony’s image sensors.

Light is known for its advanced computational imaging like the L16 camera which uses 16 lenses to capture 52-megapixel photos. Light L16 is however a compact camera sized smaller than a regular smartphone. Through this partnership will develop multi-camera applications for phones with four or more cameras.

The latest announcement comes at a time when multi-camera smartphones are becoming a standard in the industry. Adopting multiple sensors, smartphones offer different camera features like wide-angle, telephoto, and depth focus. At present, phones like Samsung Galaxy S10 offer up to four rear cameras.

HMD Global is also expected to launch its flagship, Nokia 9 smartphone featuring up to five rear cameras. Nokia 9 could come with PureView trademark which HMD Global acquired last August.

Light’s plans for multi-camera phones are still unknown but the company has been rumoured of introducing this tech on phones. Light was reportedly developing a prototype smartphone with five to nine cameras. According to a report by The Washington Post, Light’s prototype smartphone is capable of capturing a 64-megapixel image.

The purported smartphone uses internal processing to stick the final image together. The report further revealed Light has roped in Foxconn as an investor and the phone would launch later that year. This was reported back in July 2018.

First Published: Feb 22, 2019 17:22 IST