Sony launches WF-SP700N Bluetooth headphones with splash-proof design, priced at Rs 12,990

Sony India on Monday launched a new headphone series and “extra bass” Bluetooth speakers in India.

The new WF-SP700N Bluetooth headphones come with digital noise-cancelling technology and a splash-proof design, and will be available for Rs 12,990.

The WI-SP600N, WI-SP500, WI-C300, WH-CH400 and WH-CH500 devices wil cost Rs 9,990, Rs 4,990, Rs 2,990, Rs 3,790 and Rs 4,990 respectively. Sony SRS-XB41 will be available at Rs 13,990, SRS-XB31 at Rs 9,990 and SRS-XB21 at Rs 7,990.

The WF-SP700N, WI-SP600N, WI-SP500, WI-C300, WH-CH400 and WH-CH500 devices are enabled with one-touch connectivity, NFC and Bluetooth while WF-SP700N and WI-SP600N will get Google Assistant integration and optimisation with an update.

Sony’s extra bass series headphones has been refreshed with three devices -- SRS-XB41, SRS-XB31 and SRS-XB21.

The audio devices are water-proof and dust-proof and come with IP67 rating.

Sony’s speakers can now connect up to 100 different speakers together via Bluetooth to create wireless chain, the company said in a statement.

The devices will be available across Sony Centers and stores in India.