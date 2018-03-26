Sony G Series CFast 2.0 memory cards launched in India, prices start at Rs 7,400

Expanding the professional memory card line-up, Sony India on Monday launched a range of high-performance CFast memory cards for photographers and videographers.

The G Series CFast 2.0 memory cards are now available in 32GB (CAT-G32), 64GB (CAT-G64) and 128GB (CAT-G128) capacities for Rs 7,400, Rs 11,400 and Rs 22,100 respectively.

The cards, available at all Alpha flagship stores, Sony Centre and major electronic stores, offer write speeds of up to 510MB/s and read speeds of up to 530MB/s.

With up to 510MB/s write speed, outperforming the capabilities of existing CFast cards, Sony’s G Series supports high-speed burst shooting of high-resolution RAW images, maximising the capability of high-end DSLR cameras.

It has fast read speed of 530MB/s, Sony’s G Series CFast which reduces the time it takes to transfer RAW files, long 4K video footage and high-resolution images to a PC. The memory cards offer Video Performance Guarantee 130 (VPG-130) support, and also support recording of cinema-grade or high-bitrate 4K video.

These new cards have passed several stringent drop, vibration, shock and rigidity tests and work across a wide range of temperatures and are highly static-resistant.