Sony HT-S20R soundbar with 5.1 channel surround sound launched at Rs 14,990

tech

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 15:47 IST

In a bid to make its products more affordable to consumers in India, Sony has launched its HT-S20R soundbar in the country priced at Rs 14,990. The audio product will be going on sale starting February 7. It is worth adding that Sony already has a couple of soundbars priced at Rs 18,990 but this is the first time Sony’s soundbar has breached the sub-Rs 15,000 mark. The soundbar comes along with a subwoofer and two rear speakers as well.

As for the features, the 3-channel Sony HT-S20R sound bar is claimed to be among the first to deliver 400W power output from its 160mm driver with 5.1 channel surround sound supported by Dolby Audio. The company says that it is specially designed and tuned for Indian audiences based on the feedback by Sony engineers from consumers. On the connectivity front, Sony’s HT-S20R comes with USB port, Bluetooth v5.0 wireless network, HDMI and an Optical IN.

Sporting a metal finish, the HT-S20R sound bar aims to reduce the cable clutter using the HDMI ARC, which means connecting a single cable with the compatible TVs to get going. For non-HDMI compatible TVs, the sound bar has the option to connect via optical input or analogue input.

You also get a remote controller, using which customers can select mode, adjust volume levels and other playback options. Some of the modes included are Auto, Standard, Cinema and Music. There’s also Night and Voice modes and use the subwoofer control for tweaking the listening experience.

It is worth adding that Sony already has a 5.1 channel home cinema setup with 600W power output at Rs 18,990. It has nearly the same connectivity features as the HT-S20R but has NFC connectivity as an addition.