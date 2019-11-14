e-paper
Sony India to open R&D centre in Bengaluru next year

Sony plans to make recruitments in the area of artificial intelligence for its upcoming R&D centre.

tech Updated: Nov 14, 2019 18:57 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Sony India plans to open more R&D centres in India.(Sony)
         

Sony Corporation on Thursday announced to establish a research and development centre in Bengaluru, with plans to open more such R&D centres in the country.

Recruitment will start in the area of applied Artificial Intelligence and details will be announced soon, the company said in a statement.

The company which is carrying out software development with local talent for over 20 years in the country, aims to strengthen its research and development capabilities in the country.

The company currently has over 5,600 staff including outsourced employeesAin India.

Sony India also has over 300 authorised service centres in the country.

“Sony is also promoting open innovation with local universities through research sponsorships as well as collaborative partnerships with faculty and researchers in India,” said the company.

