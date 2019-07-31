Sony launches new Bravia OLED TV series in India: Price, specifications

tech

Sony India on Tuesday launched the new “MASTER Series A9G” 4K HDR OLED televisions that has Netflix calibrated mode, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, hands-free voice search powered by Google Assistant and works seamlessly with Alexa smart devices, Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit.

Sony’s new TV is priced at Rs 2,69,900 for the 55-inch variant and Rs 3,69,900 for the 65-inch variant. In terms of specifications, the new TV range comes with a 4K OLED screen with a resolution of 3840x2160 pixels.

It is powered by the Sony X1 Ultimate picture processor and supports the HDR10 and Dolby Vision standards for high-dynamic range content. The company claims that the processor also scales up SD (Standard Definition) and HD (High Definition) content to near 4K picture quality.

There is also a Pixel Contrast Booster which comes enhances the colours and contrast in bright areas. The TV has a 2.2-channel speaker setup with two actuators and two subwoofers, along with support for Dolby Atmos and DTS Digital sound.

There is also a built-in Chromecast for casting from smartphones and other devices. It runs on Android TV 8 out of the box and has 16GB built-in storage. It also has access to the Google Play store and supports all the popular streaming services like Netflix, Prime Videos, Hotstar and more.

In addition to A9G series, Sony has also launched the A8G series, priced at Rs 2,19,900 for the 55-inch model and Rs 3,19,900 for the 65-inch variant.

The features of the TV are the same as the A9G with the difference being in the design and the processor powering the TV. The A8G is powered by the X1 Extreme chipset that powered the A1 and the A8F OLED TVs.

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 11:55 IST