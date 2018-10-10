Sony launches new noise cancelling headphones, priced at Rs 29,990

Expanding its position in the audio segment, Sony India on Wednesday launched new noise cancelling headphones, WH-1000XM3 at Rs 29,990.

The headphones benefit from a newly-developed HD noise cancelling processor “QN1” which has approximately four times greater performance than the previous processor, the company said in a statement.

“WH-1000XM3” is equipped with smart listening features such as Adaptive Sound Control which automatically detects a user’s physical situation and activity.

The headphones are enabled by the “SENSE ENGINE” which gives users the power to tune in and out of users music at a touch.

It will be available for pre-booking on Amazon and Croma from October 11 to 18 and at Sony Centres and major electronic stores from October 18.

