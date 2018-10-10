Today in New Delhi, India
Sony launches new noise cancelling headphones, priced at Rs 29,990

Sony’s new headphones feature HD noise cancelling processor ‘QN1’ which is four times better than its predecessor.

tech Updated: Oct 10, 2018 16:20 IST
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Sony’s new noise cancelling headphones come in black and platinum silver colours.(Sony)

Expanding its position in the audio segment, Sony India on Wednesday launched new noise cancelling headphones, WH-1000XM3 at Rs 29,990.

The headphones benefit from a newly-developed HD noise cancelling processor “QN1” which has approximately four times greater performance than the previous processor, the company said in a statement.

“WH-1000XM3” is equipped with smart listening features such as Adaptive Sound Control which automatically detects a user’s physical situation and activity.

The headphones are enabled by the “SENSE ENGINE” which gives users the power to tune in and out of users music at a touch.

It will be available for pre-booking on Amazon and Croma from October 11 to 18 and at Sony Centres and major electronic stores from October 18.

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 16:20 IST

