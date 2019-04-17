Sony PlayStation 5: SSD, ray tracing, 8K graphics and more

Sony is expected to release its next-generation PlayStation by 2020. Dubbed ‘PlayStation 5’, there have been reports and leaks on its possible features. We finally have details on what to expect from Sony’s PlayStation 5.

In an interview with Wired, Mark Cerny, the lead system architect for PS4 shares plans of Sony’s next-generation console. Cerny is heading the system architect for the upcoming PS5 as well. Powering the PS5 will be AMD’s third-generation Ryzen line octa-core CPU built on 7nm Zen 2 process.

The console will also come with support for ray tracing graphics backed by custom GPU based on AMD’s Radeon Navi. First time on a gaming console, ray tracing will offer the closest life-like graphics. Cerny explains that this technology will help “run tests to see if the player can hear the players’ footsteps, ray tracing is useful for that.”

Cerny raises high expectations on audio for PS5 with a custom unit for 3D audio. Players will get to hear immersive sound while gaming directly through their TV speakers and virtual surround sound. There won’t be a requirement for external hardware but using headphones will elevate the experience.

Cerny further talked about another major change coming to PS5 which is SSD replacing hardrive. The new hardware as demoed by Cerny shows the difference from 15 seconds to 0.8 seconds. The next-gen console also come with support for 8K graphics. He also confirmed that this SSD has the highest raw bandwidth ever.

There’s no word on software for PS5 as yet but the new console will be compatible for PS4 games. Cerny also refrained from sharing details on Sony’s plans for a new PSVR.

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 14:18 IST