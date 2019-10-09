e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 09, 2019

Sony PlayStation 5 to launch in late 2020

Sony PlayStation 5 will launch during the 2020 holiday season. The new console will feature an immersive controller which is said to be the highlight of the launch.

tech Updated: Oct 09, 2019 13:37 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
San Francisco
In this Nov. 3, 2017, photo, visitors play FIFA 18 video game on Playstation 4 Pro (PS4) at the Paris Games Week in Paris.
In this Nov. 3, 2017, photo, visitors play FIFA 18 video game on Playstation 4 Pro (PS4) at the Paris Games Week in Paris.(AP)
         

Sony said Tuesday its next-generation PlayStation 5 console, with new immersive features giving players the tactile experience of virtual worlds, would launch for the 2020 holiday season.

The Japanese electronics firm, which had teased its new console earlier this year, said a major new feature of the updated console would be its immersive controller.

“One of our goals with the next generation is to deepen the feeling of immersion when you play games, and we had the opportunity with our new controller to reimagine how the sense of touch can add to that immersion,” said Jim Ryan, president and chief executive of Sony Interactive Entertainment.

The new controller will offer “haptic feedback” that brings players closer to the action of games.

“With haptics, you truly feel a broader range of feedback, so crashing into a wall in a race car feels much different than making a tackle on the football field,” Ryan said.

“You can even get a sense for a variety of textures when running through fields of grass or plodding through mud.”

Another feature will be “adaptive triggers” incorporated into controls “so that you feel the tactile sensation of drawing a bow and arrow or accelerating an off-road vehicle through rocky terrain,” he added.

Sony, which leads the console segment, announced the move as more gamers move away from these boxes to streaming games powered by the internet cloud on a variety of devices.

Google, Apple and others have launched game subscriptions which compete with Sony’s PlayStation Now cloud video game service. According to NPD Group, a market research firm, 73 percent of Americans ages two and older play video games, an increase of six percentage points since June 2018.

Mobile remains the most popular gaming platform, with mobile gaming appealing to gamers across all consumer segments, the NPD survey showed.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 13:37 IST

tags
top news
5% hike in dearness allowance, minister hails move as Diwali gift
5% hike in dearness allowance, minister hails move as Diwali gift
Oct 09, 2019 14:19 IST
PM Modi’s special aircraft, landing next June, may be called Air Force One
PM Modi’s special aircraft, landing next June, may be called Air Force One
Oct 09, 2019 13:49 IST
Kashmir, Article 370 is off talks table at Modi-Xi summit: Govt sources
Kashmir, Article 370 is off talks table at Modi-Xi summit: Govt sources
Oct 09, 2019 14:24 IST
Salman Khurshid once again takes potshots at those who ‘walked away’
Salman Khurshid once again takes potshots at those who ‘walked away’
Oct 09, 2019 12:33 IST
Effect of global economic slowdown ‘more pronounced’ in India: IMF chief
Effect of global economic slowdown ‘more pronounced’ in India: IMF chief
Oct 09, 2019 09:28 IST
Monkey looks for lice in UP cop’s hair while he works. Watch bizarre video
Monkey looks for lice in UP cop’s hair while he works. Watch bizarre video
Oct 09, 2019 13:35 IST
Why you need Valium when dealing with immigration officers
Why you need Valium when dealing with immigration officers
Oct 09, 2019 14:02 IST
‘If he is keen then…’: Ravi Shastri offers his stand on MS Dhoni’s future
‘If he is keen then…’: Ravi Shastri offers his stand on MS Dhoni’s future
Oct 09, 2019 11:56 IST
trending topics
IBPS ClerkWar box office collectionKajolIndia vs South AfricaPriyanka ChopraUddhav ThackerayGlobal Economic SlowdownPM ModiSara Ali Khan
don't miss
latest news
India News
tech