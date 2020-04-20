Sony PS4 software update 7.50 renders them useless for some gamers

tech

Looks like some PlayStation 4 users are facing boot issues in their consoles ever since the arrival of software update 7.50. Although the patch notes that “this system software update improves system performance,” the console owners are claiming the update to brick the device and show them error messages. Some took it to Reddit to complain about the disk driver errors, infinite boot loops and random crashing.

“So, I tried updating my PS4 yesterday and it kept giving me the (SU-42118-6) error. I figured I’d try again today but it still isn’t working. I tried doing the safe mode method and even rebuilt the database but it’s just stuck on the error. Is my PS4 permanently malfunctioned? Am I gonna have to get a new one? Someone pls help,” posted a user named ‘bluntsnoopy’ on the forum with several others upvoting the post, showing their acceptance.

It looks like PS4 Pro is also not immune to this bug. “Update ruined my Pro as well. Turned it on to see it telling me to update via USB which didn’t even work so I had to factory reset. UI is laggy and slow and it will freeze and shut off by itself. When I turn it back on I get a software error. Hopefully Sony pushes a fix soon,” posted another user.

However, as spotted by Gamerant, many users seem to be facing the ‘SU-42118-6’ error message, which deals with the PS4’s Blu-Ray drive that prevents updates from getting installed. Some even forced their PS4 consoles to work on Safe Mode but faced infinite boot loops.

It is not for sure when Sony plans to roll out a fix for the particular bug. But it should better do it fast as it is rendering PlayStation consoles useless, something the Japanese firm doesn’t want to go through right before launching its PS5.

For those unaware, the PlayStation 5 is coming later this year. Sony has already confirmed the news and has revealed the specifications of the console. More recently, it took the wraps off the PS5 controller as well.