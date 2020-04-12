Sony PS5 DualSense vs Xbox Series X controller: Design, features and compatibility compared

tech

Sony has unveiled its PlayStation 5 controller but is yet to show the PS5 itself that will be coming later this year. On the other hand, Microsoft’s Xbox division has unveiled the console and the Xbox Series X controller, giving us a fair idea of what’s there to come.

Although the details of both consoles are out, not many have compared the Sony PS5 DualSense controller and the Xbox Series X controller. The controllers are usually the major buying factor since they stay in your hand all the time, lets you play games or access features with ease. So, we have compared both the controllers here based on the information that is present on the web.

Design

The Sony PS5 DualSense controller and the Xbox Series X controllers, both play on the design that is carried by their predecessors (DualShock 4 and Xbox One controller), just more refined. So, if you have been playing on the Xbox One before or DualShock 4, you won’t need to go through a massive learning curve to use the next-gen controllers as the button layouts stay the same. The major change with the DualSense is that the light bar now sits on the edges of the touchpad instead on the top of the touchpad like in DualShock 4. In Xbox Series X controllers, the triggers and bumpers are slightly larger than before. Rest is pretty much the same.

Xbox Series X controller. ( Microsoft )

Colours and customisations

Like previous Xbox controllers, the Xbox Series X controller also comes in monochrome Black with colourful XYBA buttons on the right side. Also, the Xbox home button glows in White when switched on. Sony however, has refreshed the colour scheme this time by introducing two-tone colour look for DualSense controller. While the left and right side along with the trackpad are all White, the joystick button area, triggers and the entire underside is in Black.

It is not for sure how third-party companies will bring more customisation options but we think that DualSense users will get a lot more options given the two-tone look.

PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller



Extra features

What’s new this time for Xbox Series X controller is the new Share button in the middle that easily lets you share screenshots and gameplay with others. This is already there in PS5 DualSense controller. However, it has been changed to a ‘Create’ button that comes with same features along with some enhancements. Furthermore, the PS5 controller has a built-in microphone to quickly talk to friends without a headset. As for developers, the controllers allow them to customise the trigger resistance, as mentioned by Gamespot.

You get haptic feedback and 3.5mm headphone jack in both the controllers.

Sony PS5 DualSense controller. ( Sony )

Power source

The major difference here is that DualSense comes with built-in batteries that you have to charge in order to play wirelessly. Xbox Series X controller supports external AA batteries, which makes it slightly easier for gamers to continue playing without plugging it in. Both make use of the USB Type-C ports for charging.

Compatibility

For now, Sony has not yet confirmed if the PS5 DualSense controller will support PlayStation 4 console or not. However, Microsoft has confirmed that Series X controller will support the past-gen Xbox One console. In addition, the Xbox One controllers will be able to support Series X console.

Price

The prices of both the controllers are not out yet. We assume these will be out the day companies reveal the prices of Xbox Series X and Sony PlayStation 5.