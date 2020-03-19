Sony PS5 gaming console’s entire specification list announced, here’s what you will get

tech

Just a few days back we saw Microsoft unveiling the entire list of specifications and the prowess of its upcoming gaming console, Xbox Series One. Now, its rival Sony has done the same. The Japanese tech firm has unveiled the forthcoming Sony PlayStation 5 or PS5’s full specification list. The console is expected to reach the shelves by the end of this year and while Microsoft has showcased the Xbox Series X, Sony has not even given a glimpse of how the PS5 will look like.

PS5 users will get the power of custom eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU clocked at 3.5GHz (variable frequency) along with a custom AMD RDNA 2 architecture-based GPU. The console comes with 10.28 teraflops and 36 compute units along with 16GB GDDR6 RAM and a custom 825GB SSD. This also seems to be one of the major changes in the PS5 as compared to PS4 that came with HDD and not a faster SDD.

With an Ultra HD Blu-Ray optical disk, the console is claimed to support up to 4K 120Hz video output, which brings it at par with the Xbox Series X.

As for the backwards compatibility, which is also considered as one of the major factors, the Sony PS5 can run most of the PS4 titles. “We recently took a look at the top 100 PS4 titles as ranked by play time, and we’re expecting almost all of them to be playable at launch on PS5. With more than 4000 games published on PS4, we will continue the testing process and expand backwards compatibility coverage over time,” stated the firm.

Sony says that it has given a special focus on audio this time. The firm built a custom engine for 3D audio that aims to give gamers a ‘greater sense of presence and locality,’ something that is supposed to add to the visual and give a more immersive experience. “You’ll be able to hear raindrops hitting different surfaces all around you, and you can hear and precisely locate where an enemy is lurking behind you.”