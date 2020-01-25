e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Sony PS5 to get support for smart voice commands

Sony PS5 to get support for smart voice commands

A new patent has claimed that the upcoming console may feature a microphone on the controller for voice assistant on-board

tech Updated: Jan 25, 2020 19:26 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Even as Sony has already confirmed that the company will be launching its next-generation gaming console ‘PlayStation 5’ soon, now a new patent has claimed that the upcoming console may feature a microphone on the controller for voice assistant on-board.
Even as Sony has already confirmed that the company will be launching its next-generation gaming console ‘PlayStation 5’ soon, now a new patent has claimed that the upcoming console may feature a microphone on the controller for voice assistant on-board.(REUTERS)
         

Even as Sony has already confirmed that the company will be launching its next-generation gaming console ‘PlayStation 5’ soon, now a new patent has claimed that the upcoming console may feature a microphone on the controller for voice assistant on-board.

This new feature will make the device capable of interpreting commands and requests while it is in use, much like smart speakers such as Amazon’ Echo range, news portal Gizmochina reported on Thursday.

In Sony’s recently filed patent for a new PlayStation controller with the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), the latest model adds two new buttons to the design.

Also Read: PS5 leak suggests a $499 price tag and February 5 launch date

It looks remarkably similar to the current DualShock 4 but with a couple of extra buttons on the rear and one major omission - the PS button on the front.

On the other side, the back is exactly the same but includes two new configurable buttons, which means one can program them to perform the same function of another button.

The latest design also shows a USB Micro-B charger, suggesting that this new controller could work with the PlayStation 4.

tags
top news
Constitution guarantees justice, liberty, equality and fraternity says Prez
Constitution guarantees justice, liberty, equality and fraternity says Prez
Five, including 4 students, dead in building collapse in Delhi’s Bhajanpura
Five, including 4 students, dead in building collapse in Delhi’s Bhajanpura
India asks China to allow remaining Indians in locked-down Wuhan to leave
India asks China to allow remaining Indians in locked-down Wuhan to leave
After Kerala and Punjab, Rajasthan passes anti-CAA resolution in assembly
After Kerala and Punjab, Rajasthan passes anti-CAA resolution in assembly
EC slaps 48-hour campaign ban on BJP’s Kapil Mishra
EC slaps 48-hour campaign ban on BJP’s Kapil Mishra
Ganguly reacts on Rahul and Pant wicket-keeping debate
Ganguly reacts on Rahul and Pant wicket-keeping debate
Airtel Xstream buyers can get Google Nest Mini for a cheaper price
Airtel Xstream buyers can get Google Nest Mini for a cheaper price
‘No one can hate Mamata’: Governor Dhankhar
‘No one can hate Mamata’: Governor Dhankhar
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech