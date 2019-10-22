e-paper
Sony RX100 VII premium compact camera launched in India, priced at Rs 96,990

Sony RX100 VII point-and-shoot camera uses technologies developed for Sony’s full-frame mirrorless camera Alpha 9

tech Updated: Oct 22, 2019 12:38 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi,
Sony launches new premium compact camera in India
Sony launches new premium compact camera in India(Sony )
         

Sony India on Monday refreshed its premium compact camera -- the RX series with the new RX100 VII in India for Rs 96,990.

The flagship point-and-shoot camera uses technologies developed for Sony’s full-frame mirrorless camera Alpha 9, thus, achieving new levels of performance in a compact camera, in both stills and movie shooting.

“The RX100 VII sets new standards for both photography and videography in a compact camera and we are confident that its phenomenal speed and AF capabilities will be very well received by customers,” Hiroyuki Tokuno, Head of Digital Imaging Division, Sony India, said in a statement.

“Users will feel the reassurance that they have the power of an Alpha 9 in their pocket, in compact form, so they can trust this camera in any given situation,” added Tokuno.

The RX100 VII camera is currently available across all Sony Centers, Alpha Flagship stores, Sony authorised dealers and major electronic stores across India.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 11:24 IST

