Sony sold 1.3 million smartphones during the holiday period

The Japanese tech giant improved its full year profit forecast by about 5 per cent - instead of JPY840 billion, Sony now expects to earn JPY880 billion ($8.07 billion) when it ends its fiscal year on March 31, 2020.

tech Updated: Feb 05, 2020 19:39 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Tokyo
Tokyo-headquartered Sony sold 1.3 million smartphones during the holiday season, which is over twice as many as the previous quarter wherein the sales numbers stood at about 600,000. The company announced this in its financial report for the third fiscal quarter (October-December) of 2019.

However, the report shows 20 per cent decline in profit on a quarterly basis due to weak sales of imaging sensors or content from the entertainment department. The last three months of 2019 saw the operating profit reach JPY300 billion (around $2.75 billion), declining from JPY377 billion ($3.46 billion) in October-December 2018, GSMArena reported on Tuesday.

It is pertinent to note that in May 2019, Sony Mobile exited India market to focus on other regions. The firm’s focus in the country continues to be on expanding its camera, audio and TV business in the country.

