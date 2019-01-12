Sony to restructure its mobile division, will launch new devices at MWC 2019

The year just-ended was terrible for smartphone maker Sony amid dwindling sales and the company is now contemplating to restructure and introduce a fresh strategy for its mobile division.

“We’ve been undergoing a lot of change. Every component of our business has been touched,” Don Mesa, Vice President of Marketing, Sony Mobile, was quoted as saying by the Digital Trends late on Thursday.

The reshuffle heralds a fresh strategy for Sony Mobile. Kimio Maki is the new head of development and comes in from Sony’s very successful camera division, the report added.

Maki was part of the brains behind making the Tokyo-headquartered company as a top camera maker.

“We are going to be announcing products at MWC. What we present there will be a first step showing the direction we are going,” Mesa added in the report.

Even as Sony Mobile is set to reshuffle in the right direction, the company has maintained users should not expect drastic changes.

Apart from introducing new devices at the Mobile World Congress 2019 (MWC), the company is also likely to update the line-up again at IFA, six months later.

First Published: Jan 12, 2019 13:04 IST