Sony Walkman makes a comeback in India: It runs on Android and offers these features

tech

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 15:58 IST

Sony Walkman is one iconic gadget. Although technology evolved so did Sony as it introduced modern versions of the Walkman. The company has now added a new Walkman with a touch screen display and Android.

Sony NW-A105 Walkman is priced at Rs 23,990 and it will go on sale in India from January 24. The new Walkman will be available at all Sony Center stores, major electronic stores and online as well. Sony NW-A105 Walkman features a 3.6-inch HD touch screen display and it runs on Android 9.0. One can imagine it as a tiny Android phone sans the calling support. It does come with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and NFC for connectivity. There’s also a 3.5mm headphone jack.

There’s also one black colour option for the Sony NW-A105 Walkman. All the physical buttons sit on the right side of the Walkman. Here, you’ll find the power key, volume rocker and music controls as well. The microSD card slot, USB Type-C port and headphone jack are all placed at the bottom of the Walkman. The iconic Walkman logo is visible at the rear panel.

The new Sony Walkman also comes with support for hi-res audio, DSD and FLAC as well. The NW-A105 Walkman also features DSEE HX for loss audio and S-Master HX digital amplifier for an enhanced listening experience.

Sony says the Walkman offers battery life of up to 26 hours. The Walkman features a USB Type-C port for charging. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 16GB of built-in storage. There’s also a microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 128GB.