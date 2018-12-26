Sony WH-CH700N wireless noise-cancelling headphones launched in India, priced at Rs 12,990

Sony India on Wednesday expanded its noise cancellation headphones line-up with the launch of WH-CH700N in the country at Rs 12,990.

The Artificial Intelligence noise cancellation (AINC) technology in the headphones analyses background sound and adjusts it for optimal performance on airplanes and other noisy environments, Sony India said in a statement.

The headphones are equipped with a built-in microphone for voice assistant commands and hands-free calls.

The battery delivers up to 35 hours of power (depending on music settings) and is rechargeable via USB, claimed Sony, adding that the new headphones will be optimised for Google Assistant with an update.

The headphones are also equipped with a quick charge technology that gives 60 minutes of playback from 10 minutes of charge, it added.

Specification Sheet

Headphone Type: Closed, Dynamic

Driver Unit: 40mm

Sensitivity: 97dB/mW

Frequency Response: 7 Hz - 20,000 Hz

Impedance: 22ohm

Cable Length: Approx. 1.2m (Supplied headphone cable)

Cable Type: Detachable Single-sided type

Weights (Approx.): Approx. 240g

Unit of Microphone: Electret Condenser Microphone

DSEE HX: Yes

Battery Charge Time: Approx. 7 Hours (Full charge)

Battery Life: 35Hours

Bluetooth Technology: Version4.1

NFC: Yes

Effective Range: Line of sight approx.30ft (10m)

Supported Audio Format(s): SBC,AAC,aptX, aptX HD

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 17:12 IST