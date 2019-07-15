e-paper
Sony WH-XB900N wireless noise-cancelling headphones launched, priced at Rs 16,990

Sony WH-XB900N wireless noise-cancelling headphones also supports Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

tech Updated: Jul 15, 2019 17:51 IST
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Sony launches wireless noise-cancelling headphones
Sony India on Monday launched its noise-cancelling headphones, WH-XB900N, in India, priced at Rs 16,990. The headphones would be available in all Sony Centers and major electronic stores.

The device comes with touch control and lets users to swipe the touchpad on the right earcup to play, pause, go back, skip songs and adjust the volume.

With built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, users can use voice control to play their favourite tunes, change the volume and enjoy hands-free, the company said in a statement.

Its battery lasts for up to 30 hours (depending on music settings) and is rechargeable via USB. The headphones come with quick charge function that provides up to one hour of wireless playback after just ten minutes of charging, claimed Sony.

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 17:49 IST

