Home / Tech / Sony WI-1000XM2 wireless in-ear headphones launched in India, priced at Rs 21,990

Sony WI-1000XM2 wireless in-ear headphones launched in India, priced at Rs 21,990

Sony WI-1000XM2 comes with noise cancellation and adaptive sound control. Check out full specifications and features of the new wireless in-ear headphones.

tech Updated: Jan 06, 2020 17:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Sony launches new wireless in-ear headphones
Sony launches new wireless in-ear headphones (Sony)
         

Sony on Monday launched new wireless in-ear headphones in India. Called WI-1000XM2, the headphones are available starting today for Rs 21,990.

Top features of Sony WI-1000XM2 wireless in-ear headphones include noise cancellation, adaptive sound control, quick charge, and Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa compatibility.

Powered by HD NC QN1 processor, Sony WI-1000XM2 wireless in-ear headphones come with 3Hz-40,000 Hz (JEITA) frequency support. It comes with USB Type-C port and supports fast charging. Sony claims the headphones can hit 80 minutes of back up after 10 minutes of charging. The device is said to deliver up to 10 hours of backup. It also has 3.5mm headphone jack.

Sony WI-1000XM2 wireless in-ear headphones support Bluetooth 5.0 and support A2DP, AVRCP, HFP, and HSP profiles.

ALSO READ: Even a 24-hour ops aren’t enough: Sony struggles to keep up with image sensor demands

The new headphones are an upgrade over the predecessor, WI-1000XM1. The older model featured USB Type B, Bluetooth 4.1 and didn’t have quick charge support. Sony WI-1000XM2 headphones weigh 58 grams whereas the WI-1000XM1 weighs 71 grams.

