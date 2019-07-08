e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 08, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jul 08, 2019

Sony working on a foldable phone, to take on Samsung Galaxy Fold, Huawei Mate X: Report

Sony’s foldable phone could launch the device in December or early 2020.

tech Updated: Jul 08, 2019 12:58 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Tokyo
FILE PHOTO: An employee takes a photo on a new Sony Xperia 10 Plus in this posed photograph at a pre-launch event at the Sony offices in London, Britain February 14, 2019. (REUTERS)

After Samsung, Huawei and Apple, now Sony is reportedly working on a foldable phone.

According to device leaker Max J ‘@Samsung_News’, Sony’s prototypes currently feature a 3,220mAh battery, an LG-supplied display, a 10x zoom camera and a Snapdragon SM7250 processor. He did not specify if the phone featured a 10x optical or hybrid zoom, news portal Techradar reported on Sunday.

In addition, Max J says that the retail version of the foldable phone might include a Snapdragon 855 chipset and a Qualcomm X50 modem that is capable of connecting to a 5G network. Unlike the Galaxy Fold or Mate X, the tweet notes that Sony’s foldable will use a Nautilus design.

 

Following Max J’s original tweet, the leaker mentioned that Sony could launch the device in December or early 2020. Meanwhile, Apple is working on a new 5G-enabled iPad with a foldable display.

The product would apparently feature MacBook sized screens, which isn’t too much of a stretch given that the iPad Pro already tops out in a 12.9-inch size. However, it is easy to imagine how an iPad mini-sized product that could unfold to 13 or 15-inch screen would be compelling.

 

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 12:57 IST

more from tech
top news
    trending topics
    India vs New ZealandKarnataka Government Crisis LiveJyotiraditya ScindiaSanjay Nirupam
    don't miss
      icc world cup 2019