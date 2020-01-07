e-paper
Sony Xperia 5 Plus renders reveal tall display, triple cameras, headphone jack: Here are the pics

Sony Xperia 5 Plus renders reveal tall display, triple cameras, headphone jack: Here are the pics

Sony Xperia 5 Plus’ CAD-based renders have popped up online. The upcoming smartphone from Sony is supposed to be an incremental upgrade to the Sony Xperia 5 that was launched last year at IFA 2019, Berlin.

Jan 07, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Sony Xperia 5 Plus’ CAD-based renders have popped up online. The upcoming smartphone from Sony is supposed to be an incremental upgrade to the Sony Xperia 5 that was launched last year at IFA 2019, Berlin.

The renders, leaked by @OnLeaks shows that the Xperia 5 Plus has a design language similar to the Xperia 5 including a glass-sandwich boxy design, a tall display with a 21:9 ration etc. The chin bezel on the Xperia 5 Plus looks narrower than the older iteration though.

As per the renders, the rear panel of the Xperia 5 Plus flaunts a familiar design as well. It sports a vertical camera module that houses triple sensors and a ToF lens at the top right corner. The interesting bit is that the top of the Xperia 5 Plus sports a dedicated port for a headphone jack. Most flagship offerings have dropped that feature.

The smartphone’s bottom edge features a Type-C charging port and a microphone, while the right spine has the power button-cum fingerprint scanner, volume rocker and a camera shutter button. The SIM-ejector tray is on the left edge of the Xperia 5 Plus.

Sony Xperia 5 Plus specifications are tipped include a tall 6.6-inch OLED display front-facing dual stereo speakers and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

The handset is expected to measure roughly 168.2 x 71.6 x 8.1mm (9.3mm including rear camera bump). Also, since the handset will most likely be a flagship, nothing short of a high-end chipset, perhaps a Snapdragon 865 SoC can be expected.

The Sony Xperia 5 Plus should run Android 10 OS out of the box. The handset could also come with more advanced cameras, battery cell, fast-charging support, and RAM and storage configuration. We’ll have to wait and to find out.

