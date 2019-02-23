Sony Xperia lineup leaked in entirety ahead of MWC 2019

We are just a day away from the anticipated Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 and leaksters have no reason not to kill our buzz when it comes to unreleased smartphones. The latest to get hit by the premature revelations is Sony’s line of upcoming Xperia smartphones.

91Mobiles claims to have gotten its hands on what it says is the entire Xperia portfolio for the MWC 2019, including the flagship Xperia 1, Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus, Xperia L3 which are mid-to-budget models.

Based on the report, the Sony Xperia 1 will be the company’s first smartphone with a triple camera setup at the back. It is said to feature three 12-megapixel sensors for super wide-angle and telephoto. Up front, there is likely to be an 8-megapixel sensor, which will allow one to create 3D avatars.

As for specifications, the Xperia 1 could come powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, up to 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of default storage. It will be powered by a 3,300mAh battery with fast charging support. It is likely to be priced at USD 1,099 and will be available in June.

The Xperia 10 could pack a 6-inch full HD+ 21:9 screen. Under the hood, it is said to include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC, 3GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, 13-megapixel+8-megapixel dual cameras at the back, 8-megapixel front camera, and 2,870mAh battery.

The Xperia 10 Plus is likely to feature a bigger 6.5-inch full HD+ 21:9 screen with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 running under the hood, 12-megapixel+8-megapixel dual cameras at the back, 4Gb of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, and 3,000mAh battery. Both the models will come with side-mounted fingerprint sensors and run the latest Android Pie OS. They are likely to be available in April, with Xperia 10 priced at USD 399 and Xperia 10 Plus priced at USD 499.

Lastly, the Xperia L3 will be the cheapest of the lot, featuring a humble 5.7-inch HD+ display, MediaTek 6762 SoC, 3GB of RAM, 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel rear camera setup, 8-megapixel front camera, and 3,300mAh battery. It is expected to be priced at USD 199 and will be available early-April.

First Published: Feb 23, 2019 18:20 IST