Sony Xperia XZ4 with 52-megapixel camera sensor to launch at MWC 2019: Specs, features

Sony is said to be working on a new flagship phone, Xperia XZ4, with 52-megapixel rear camera. Expected at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 later this month, Sony Xperia XZ4 will compete with premium Android handsets with top-end specs like Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, QHD+ display, and three rear cameras.

Highlight of Sony Xperia XZ4 is going to be the rear camera. With 52-megapixel sensor, it will be one of the few phones in the world to have over 40-megapixel camera. So far, Honor View10 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 have launched with 48-megapixel rear camera. The sensor could be an upgraded version of IMX 586 sensor which has paved way for up to 48-megapixel sensors on smartphones.

Apart from a 52-megapixel sensor, Xperia XZ4 will feature two more sensors with 16-megapixel (f/2.6 telephoto lens) and 0.3-megapixel (f1/.4 depth-sensing) sensors. If launched, Xperia XZ4 will be also Sony’s one of the first smartphones to feature three rear cameras.

Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor, Sony Xperia Xz4 will come with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The phone will support up to 512GB expandable storage via a microSD card. Sony Xperia XZ4 will come with 6.5-inch OLED display with HDR and Gorilla Glass protection.

Other expected features of Sony Xperia Xz4 include 4,400mAh battery, Qi wireless charging, and Android 9.0 Pie.

