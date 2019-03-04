Soon, copy data to Microsoft Excel by clicking a photo from your smartphone

Microsoft is testing a feature that would allow users to create spreadsheets using visual data and mixing Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Office 365 through smartphone cameras.

According to Microsoft, the “insert data from picture” option would allow users to scan a receipt or table-type information into Excel.

Scanning for a grid or outline can be done by many apps including Microsoft’s own Office Lens but taking the visual data and building up the sheet is the simple magic that smartphone users would love, Forbes reported on Sunday.

“Open Excel on your phone or tablet and tap the ‘Insert data from picture’ button to get started. Excel’s powerful AI engine will process the image and convert it to a table,” Microsoft wrote in its support page.

The feature would also give users a chance to correct any issues discovered during the conversion process after importing the data.

“‘Insert data from picture’ is one of several beta features and currently only available to a portion of Office Insiders. When ready, we’ll release the feature to all Office Insiders and Office 365 subscribers,” Microsoft added.

On release, the feature is expected to be cross-platform, allowing Microsoft to continue emphasising that the platform is not necessarily operating system (OS) based and that the software users could choose to run on any device totally irrespective of the OS it’s running on, Forbes added.

