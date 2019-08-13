Soon, WhatsApp’s Android users can unlock the app via fingerprint sensor

tech

WhatsApp will soon roll out the long awaited feature that allows Android users to lock and unlock the app through fingerprint sensor. The feature was recently made available to Apple iPhone users. The upcoming feature is part of the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android.

As the name implies, WhatsApp users with Android users can unlock the app through the fingerprint sensor. This means users will no longer need to download third-party apps to add an additional pattern or pin lock on the application. According to WABetainfo, users will need to use the fingerprint to open WhatsApp while they can still receive or reject calls if the app is locked in the background. Users will also be able to reply to messages through the notification as the fingerprint authentication is only necessary for opening the app.

WhatsApp will also give users the option to choose the time when the WhatsApp app is automatically locked – similar to screen lock for phones. Users can either choose immediately, after 1 minute or after 30 minutes.

WhatsApp earlier this year introduced the fingerprint support for iPhone users. WhatsApp also supports Face ID on compatible iPhones. The company is unlikely to roll out Face Unlock feature for Android users considering the poor security standards. To enable WhatsApp’s fingerprint sensor on your iPhone, open the app > Settings > choose Account and tap on Privacy > toggle the button to enable screen lock.

