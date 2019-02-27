Soon, WhatsApp users will be able to avoid getting added to groups

WhatsApp will soon let users have more control over groups on the app. The Facebook-owned company is expected to roll out a new feature which will prevent users from being added without their permission.

A new update has been rolled out on WhatsApp beta for Android. First spotted by WABetainfo, ‘Group Invitation’ feature comes to WhatsApp beta on Android with the latest update. The feature is currently available on beta but not for all users. This also doesn’t guarantee an official rollout but the possibility seems likely. Earlier this month, WhatsApp rolled out the same on its beta app for iOS.

Group Invitation will be available as a privacy feature on WhatsApp. It can be found in the ‘Settings’ menu under Account > Privacy > Groups. Here, users can select between three options – Everyone, My Contacts and Nobody. ‘Everyone’ allows just anyone to add a user in a WhatsApp group. My Contacts will allow only saved contacts to add users in a group.

If users don’t wish to be added to any group, they can choose ‘Nobody’. This option however sends a request to the user if they wish to be added to a group. The group invitation request expires in 72 hours.

WhatsApp Group Invitation feature on Android. ( WABetaInfo )

The new feature is an addition the privacy menu for WhatsApp. Similarly, WhatsApp lets users have the same privacy controls over their last seen, profile photo, about and status.

WhatsApp is the most popular messaging app with over 1.5 billion users globally. WhatsApp groups have however known to be quite pesky that users have complained about. A present, WhatsApp allows users to mute groups for 8 hours, 1 week or a year and disable notifications as well. Users can also archive group chats, but this new feature will have stricter control over groups on the app.

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 13:18 IST