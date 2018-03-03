Soon, you can delete WhatsApp messages for everyone even after one hour

WhatsApp is going to relax the time set for recalling a message sent to a contact or in a group. The instant messaging application currently lets you delete a message for everyone within 7 minutes. Soon, you will be able to recall the message until 4,096 seconds, which is roughly 68 minutes.

The new feature is currently available to beta users of WhatsApp. To be precise, the feature is part of WhatsApp’s beta version 2.18.69. Apart from the extended timeframe for recalling a message, the beta update also comes with the ability to forward Stickers, an upcoming addition to the instant messaging platform.

Note that most of the features tested under beta versions do not necessarily make it to the final version. Also, the latest update to “delete for everyone” feature is available only to Android beta testers while an iOS update is likely to arrive soon, reports WAbetainfo, a website that regularly monitors the beta updates to WhatsApp.

WhatsApp’s Delete for Everyone Workarounds

“Delete for Everyone” has been one of the most sought after features on WhatsApp. It allows users to delete the message accidentally sent to a wrong contact or a group. The concept is quite similar to self-destructing messages available on various other instant messaging applications such as Snapchat and Facebook Messenger.

Since the roll-out of “Delete for Everyone”, there have been a number of workarounds to bypass WhatsApp’s new feature. For instance, if someone has quoted your message on WhatsApp before you could delete it, others can still see the original message, making the ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature ineffective.

Another popular workaround that lets you access deleted WhatsApp messages even after seven minutes involves disabling mobile internet and Wi-Fi on your phone. Next, choose Settings > choose Apps > WhatsApp and hit Force Stop. You can read about how to delete WhatsApp messages for everyone even after 7 minutes here.

Last November, shortly after the roll-out of the feature, a third-party application called Notification History came into the limelight for showing deleted messages as part of the complete notification history log despite others have deleted them. This third-party application could also notify a receiver when a sender has deleted the message.