Soon, you can post questions on your Instagram Stories

Instagram has been introducing new ways to make the best out of its Stories feature which recently went past 400 million users. The Facebook-owned company appears to be testing a new feature which will let users post questions on Stories.

This feature appeared on an Indonesian user’s Instagram according to a screenshot posted by Android Police. Based on the screenshot, Instagram will let users post a specific question to their Stories. Viewers can type their answers to the text box attached with the question. The answers will possibly be viewable within the Instagram Story itself.

Instagram does allow users to respond to Stories which get delivered to the Direct Inbox as a message. With this new feature, the answers will possibly remain within Stories. There’s also an option to disable viewers from responding to your Stories. With this feature, users will have the option to post questions and get responses only when they want to.

Like most tools introduced for Instagram Stories, this one could also be available under the Sticker section. There are other interactive tools available on Stories like starting a poll, and the emoji slider. This feature is currently being tested with very limited availability.

Recently, there has been quite a lot brewing at Instagram with new features like the ability to add official songs to Stories, and the ability to make video calls. A new option under the record button in Stories will let users choose a song from the available list. Users can hear a preview of the song, fast-forward it or rewind it. This feature is currently available for iOS users only with a rollout for Android expected soon.

Coming to video calls, this feature has been rolled out for all users on Instagram. This option is integrated with the Direct Inbox on Instagram. You can make video calls to one person or to a group as well with the maximum member limit being four.