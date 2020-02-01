Sorry Android users, the Apple HomePod is not for you

tech

Apple recently launched its HomePod in India for Rs 19,900. While we do not know when it will be available, what we do know is that it is of no use to Android users.

Unlike other Apple devices like the iMac or the iPad and even the Apple AirPods, the Apple HomePod cannot be used with Android phones. You cannot set up the HomePod on any device that is not running iOS, iPadOS or the MacOS.

The HomePod, basically, cannot work on any non-Apple device whether it is Android or Microsoft, it won’t even connect.

Apple has long been accused of being arrogant and for not allowing other operating systems to tap into its ecosystem. And even if they do allow, the permissions and rather basic in some cases.

In fact, the Apple AirPods can be used with their most basic functions if you are using it with an Android phone. On the other hand, Android users can use the iMacs, iPods and the iPads with relative ease. The Apple iPhone can also be paired with non-Apple devices like laptops.

However, the only other Apple device that cannot be used by non-Apple users is the Apple Watch. You cannot use the Apple Watch if you do not have an iPhone.

Compared to Apple’s HomePods, all other smart speakers across companies work with both Apple and Android devices. That’s not surprising though, the Android ecosystem has always been more inclusive.

If the Apple HomePod was on your buying list and you don’t possess another Apple product that can be used to set it up – drop it.