Soundcloud launches donation button to help artists earn during this pandemic

tech

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 20:55 IST

Soundcloud has launched a donation button which artists can use to get financial support from their fans during this pandemic. The donation button can be customised by artists to direct funds to a particular platform.

Soundcloud’s donation button supports multiple platforms like Kickstarter, Bandcamp, Patreon and Paypal. The streaming platform also said that it will not take any cut from these donations. Soundcloud also suggests artists update their bios with details on how the donations will help them.

Soundcloud artists can add the donation button to their profiles by clicking the edit button > Edit your profile > Add support link > Save changes. The donation button will be visible above the artists’ stats and on their track pages as well.

Prior to this, Soundcloud announced a couple of initiatives to help its users. One includes making Soundcloud Pro Unlimited available with 50% off. It also made it easier for Soundcloud Pro subscribers to earn money from Twitch streams. Soundcloud also hosts real-time discussions, AMAs and workshops with its artist team on platforms like Instagram and Twitch.

At a time when artists are facing financial difficulties due to the lockdown, this comes as a great initiative. Spotify also launched its Covid-19 music relief project where it has partnered with NGOs to raise funds for musicians. It’s also working on a feature to help artists earn through its app. In India, JioSaavn is hosting Facebook Live performances for independent artists to earn money.