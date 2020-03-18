Soundcore by Anker announces TWS Liberty AirX Headphones in India

tech

Soundcore by Anker has just announced the ‘Liberty AirX TWS Headphones’, in India. The Liberty AirX comes with 18-months warranty and is priced at Rs 7,999. It’s available from today in all retail outlets and online on Flipkart.

These newly launched TWS headphones come with Bluetooth v5.0 and an ergonomic design that ensures a secured fit and comfort for the users on the go.

The Liberty AirX comes with the cVc8.0 Noise Reduction Technology - which essentially means that each earbud is equipped with a microphone that optimises the voice, while background noises are minimised. This makes conversations sound louder and clearer on the other end.

The TWS Earbuds also come with “expertly Tuned Graphene Drivers” that gives your music a wider soundstage with better accuracy and clarity across the entire frequency range. The Dual Microphones on these earbuds brings stereo quality audio, for clear conversations without external noise.

The 185mAh battery should get you about 28-hours of playtime and 7 hours on a single charge. The new Liberty AirX joins TWS’ larger portfolio that includes Liberty Air, Air2 and Liberty Pro.