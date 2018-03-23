 SpaceX Facebook page down after Elon Musk promises on Twitter | tech | Hindustan Times
SpaceX Facebook page down after Elon Musk promises on Twitter

Facebook has been facing public ire over an alleged misuse of user data by Cambridge Analytica.

tech Updated: Mar 23, 2018 22:48 IST
Elon Musk, co-founder and chief executive officer of Tesla Motors Inc. and SpaceX.
Elon Musk, co-founder and chief executive officer of Tesla Motors Inc. and SpaceX.(Bloomberg)

Rocket company SpaceX’s verified Facebook page disappeared on Friday, minutes after its founder and Silicon Valley billionaire Elon Musk promised on Twitter to take down the page when challenged by a user.

“Delete SpaceX page on Facebook if you’re the man?” a user tweeted to Tesla Inc chief Musk. His response: “I didn’t realize there was one. Will do.”

SpaceX’s Facebook page, which had more than 2.7 million followers, is no longer accessible.

Musk had begun the exchange by responding to a tweet from WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton of the #deletefacebook tag.

“What’s Facebook?” Musk tweeted.

