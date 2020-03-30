e-paper
SpaceX is making hand sanitizers, face masks to combat coronavirus

The report also noted that the company has donated 100 “tyvek” protective suits to the frontline workers at the hospital.

Mar 30, 2020
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Tesla has also donated 1,000 surplus ventilators bought from China to the state of California.
Tesla has also donated 1,000 surplus ventilators bought from China to the state of California.(Bloomberg)
         

SpaceX, the space research company owned by billionaire investor Elon Musk, is making its own hand sanitizers and building face masks in a bid to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

According to an internal memo sent to employees seen by CNBC, Tesla has produced and distributed hand sanitizer that “comply with CDC guidelines and is effective at killing the COVID-19 coronavirus.” The space research company has also built 75 face shields or masks over the weekend and delivered them to Cedars Sinai, which is a local health system near the company’s headquarters in Hawthorne, California.

The report also noted that the company has donated 100 “tyvek” protective suits to the frontline workers at the hospital.

Additionally, Tesla employees are also hosting a blood drive in partnership with the American Red Cross Society in Hawthorne later this week, the memo said.

In addition to this, Tesla has also donated 1,000 surplus ventilators bought from China to the state of California.

Separately, Elon Musk has promised to donate 250,000 masks with the N95 protection level to various hospitals in the US. Of these, he has donated nearly 50,000 masks to University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Health Hospital.

Musk has also said that Tesla’s New York giga-factory will reopen for ventilator production “as soon as humanly possible”. “Making good progress. We will do whatever is needed to help in these difficult times,” he added in a tweet.

