Home / Tech / SpiceJet data breach of 1.2 million passengers: Names, phone numbers and email address accessed

SpiceJet data breach of 1.2 million passengers: Names, phone numbers and email address accessed

A security researcher, who described their actions as ‘ethical hacking’, gained access to one of the airline’s systems by brute-forcing an easily-guessable password.

tech Updated: Jan 31, 2020 10:23 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
SpiceJet plane
SpiceJet plane(Spicejet)
         

India’s privately-owned airline SpiceJet has confirmed data breach of over a million of its passengers after a security researcher highlighted a security lapse in its systems.

According to TechCrunch, a security researcher, who described their actions as ‘ethical hacking’, gained access to one of the airline’s systems by brute-forcing an easily-guessable password.

Also read: Jeff Bezos phone hacking scandal timeline: Here’s what happened and when

The database backup file on the system was unencrypted, allowing access to private information of more than 1.2 million passengers last month. The details included flight information and details of each passenger, including their name, phone number, email address, and date of birth.

The researcher had alerted SpiceJet about the database, but it was only after they informed government-run cybercrime agency CERT-In that the airline took necessary steps to protect its user database. (ANI)

