Splitwise to Monefy: 5 apps to manage your finances

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 11:55 IST

All thanks to the internet, all our activities ranging from watching a web series to financial transactions can be done with a click of a button on a smartphone.

Since most transactions are being done online these days, it comes as no surprise that there are apps for managing finances, splitting bills and calculating taxes.

We take a look at five such apps which can help you manage your finances

Monefy – Money Manager

Available for both Android and iOS, Monefy is primarily a personal finance manager and expense. The expenses are shown with the help of graphs and diagrams, making it easy for the user to understand his or her cash out flow. It also includes features such as inbuilt calculator, budget modem and multi-currency support.

Goodbudget

The app lets the user make envelopes or sections in which they can allot money to be spent on a particular activity. One can make a category such as transportation and keep a certain amount in that envelope. Similarly there can be an envelope for groceries. The idea is to keep a track of the money that is being spent on each activity.

Expensify

Expensify tracks receipts and helps manage expenses on the go. Some major features of the app includes Corporate Cards, Advanced Tax Tracking, Automatic Accounting Sync, Expense Rules, Auditor Access among others.

Splitwise

Splitwise is a free app that organizes all shared expenses. One has to create a group of people to share the expenses. Once the group is formed, enter the amount that needs to be split and specify how it should be split.

Money manager expense & budget

Personal finances and financial transactions can be tracked here. Money manager sorts budgets and expenses by a graph. Depending on the data entered, the expense can be seen by category. One can passcode protect the app to safely manage financial review account book.