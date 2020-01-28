Spotify album arts will now be visible as video loops on Instagram Stories

tech

Spotify is expanding its Canvas feature for artists to Instagram Stories. Artists will now be able to share their Canvas to Instagram Stories. Canvas essentially lets artists customize their album art with looping videos. This feature is now in beta and available for artists using the Spotify for Artists app on iOS.

Spotify introduced Canvas last year and this feature turns album arts into eight-second visual loops. Artists can play around with their album art using Canvas with 3 to 8-second clips which will play in loop. Canvas also lets artists add images other than the original album art. Billie Eilish has used animated versions of fan art for each of her tracks on Spotify.

Spotify for Artists and Canvas users will now be able to share their Canvases to Instagram Stories. These Canvases will appear along with the Spotify deeplink on the Instagram Story. Users can tap on the link which will open to Spotify. Other than offering a visual to album arts, Spotify says using Canvas helps in track shares as well.

“Adding a high-quality Canvas has increased track shares by up to 200 percent, in addition to lifts in streams, saves, and artist profile visits; bringing them to Instagram is another way for artists to connect their platforms and extend their reach even further,” Spotify explained.

However, only tapping on the Spotify link will be counted in Canvas metrics. This feature is currently available to artists using Canvas beta and on Spotify for Artists for iOS. Spotify is working on bringing it to Android soon.