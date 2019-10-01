Spotify family plan with 3 months free trial launched in India

tech

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 17:03 IST

Spotify on Tuesday launched its ‘Family Plan’ in India. Spotify’s family plan is priced at Rs 179 per month and it will support up to six accounts per family.

This new family plan is the latest subscription plan added to Spotify Premium in India. The music streaming service currently offers various subscription plans for Rs 119/month and Rs 1,189/year. It also offers top-up plans starting at Rs 13 for 1 day, and student plans which cost 50% less. Spotify family plan is available only with monthly subscription and no annual subscription.

Spotify Family Plan

Spotify family plan is offered with three months free trial (for first time users) after which the monthly billing will begin. Under the Spotify family plan, members will be able to utilize all Spotify Premium features including offline playback, no ads and restrictions. Downloads will however be restricted to three devices per Spotify family plan. The monthly subscription bill will be sent to the master account holder who will also manage other details like adding/removing family members and updating home address.

Spotify’s family plan also comes with parental controls letting them control the ‘Explicit Content Filter’ on all other accounts. Spotify will also offer its ‘Family Mix’ playlist which will be a curated list of songs from every member’s account. Existing Spotify Premium members can also switch to a family plan along with their music, playlists and recommendations.

“At a time where parents are trying to reduce screen time for both themselves and their family, we’re creating more ways for families to bond over music together, while still celebrating individual tastes and giving parents more control if they want it.” said Alex Norström, Chief Premium Business Officer, Spotify.

In comparison to Apple Music its family plan is priced lower at Rs 149 per month. Apple Music’s family plan comes with 1 month trial, downloads on all devices and supports up to six members. Like Spotify, Apple Music also offers a personal account for each family member.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 15:22 IST