Spotify gets support for Siri on Apple Watch

tech

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 11:56 IST

Spotify last year rolled out an update for its app running on iOS 13-powered devices that allowed users to ask Siri to play songs and albums using voice commands. Now, the company has rolled out another update. And this time around, Spotify has brought support for Siri on the Apple Watch.

To put it simply, Apple Watch users can now ask Siri to play songs and albums from Spotify using voice commands. Apple Watch users can say, “Hey Siri, Play Music on Spotify” or “Hey Siri, play Jennifer Lopez songs on Spotify” and Siri would do the needful.

However, there is a catch. This feature is available only on the devices running on watchOS 6 or newer versions of Apple’s smartwatch OS. So if you have an Apple Watch running on older versions of the watchOS, you will have to update the OS on the watch and the Spotify app (to version 8.5.52) to be able to use this feature.

Separately, Spotify is working on a feature that would allow users to follow new releases from artists easily. The company and more in the feed’s description.