e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Spotify gets support for Siri on Apple Watch

Spotify gets support for Siri on Apple Watch

Apple Watch users can now ask Siri to play songs and albums from Spotify using voice commands.

tech Updated: Apr 03, 2020 11:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Spotify is working on a feature that would allow users to follow new releases from artists easily.
Spotify is working on a feature that would allow users to follow new releases from artists easily.(REUTERS)
         

Spotify last year rolled out an update for its app running on iOS 13-powered devices that allowed users to ask Siri to play songs and albums using voice commands. Now, the company has rolled out another update. And this time around, Spotify has brought support for Siri on the Apple Watch.

To put it simply, Apple Watch users can now ask Siri to play songs and albums from Spotify using voice commands. Apple Watch users can say, “Hey Siri, Play Music on Spotify” or “Hey Siri, play Jennifer Lopez songs on Spotify” and Siri would do the needful.

However, there is a catch. This feature is available only on the devices running on watchOS 6 or newer versions of Apple’s smartwatch OS. So if you have an Apple Watch running on older versions of the watchOS, you will have to update the OS on the watch and the Spotify app (to version 8.5.52) to be able to use this feature.

Separately, Spotify is working on a feature that would allow users to follow new releases from artists easily. The company and more in the feed’s description.

tags
top news
‘It is a nightmare’: Why Tablighi Jamaat-linked infections have the Centre worried
‘It is a nightmare’: Why Tablighi Jamaat-linked infections have the Centre worried
In PM Modi’s 11-min message to people in lockdown mode, a pep talk and a task
In PM Modi’s 11-min message to people in lockdown mode, a pep talk and a task
‘Lockdown in India was early, far-sighted and courageous’: WHO envoy
‘Lockdown in India was early, far-sighted and courageous’: WHO envoy
Covid 19 Live: Malaria drug may raise heart problem risks, scientists say
Covid 19 Live: Malaria drug may raise heart problem risks, scientists say
PM Modi discusses COVID-19 lockdown with eminent sports personalities
PM Modi discusses COVID-19 lockdown with eminent sports personalities
We don’t even need to talk: Kohli picks 2 cricketers he loves to bat with
We don’t even need to talk: Kohli picks 2 cricketers he loves to bat with
What Japanese firms want from Pakistan government to make hybrid vehicles
What Japanese firms want from Pakistan government to make hybrid vehicles
A peek inside the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz
A peek inside the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech