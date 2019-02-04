Spotify in talks to acquire Gimlet Media for $200 million

Spotify’s ambition of moving into podcasting business is set to take shape with the big buck purchase of Gimlet Media, the podcasting giant, for over a whopping $200 million.

According to Recode, Spotify is in advanced talks to acquire the startup behind popular shows such as Reply All.

The move would be the first for the music streaming company and also one of the biggest acquisitions in the nascent podcasting industry.

The deal will help the two companies in providing leverage to Spotify’s 200 million users, who are already consuming audio from the service, to gain access to newer content from Gimlet which produces shows and is gradually also moving into television production.

ALSO READ: Spotify to launch in India with extended free trial, ties up with T-series

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 11:49 IST