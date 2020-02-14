Spotify is playing FLAMES to tell you how it will go with your crush

tech

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 14:27 IST

It’s Valentine’s Day and there are different kinds of celebrations everywhere. A special one taking place in India is the old school-time ‘FLAMES’ game for crushes by Spotify. If you don’t know what this is about read on.

Spotify India on Twitter is conducting an online FLAMES urging users to comment with their crush’s name. Spotify then takes the user and their crush’s name to find out which relationship they will fall in. For a better understanding FLAMES is actually an abbreviation for five kinds of relationships you could end up with your crush.

F stands for ‘Friends’, L stands for ‘Love’, A stands for ‘Affectionate’, E stands for ‘Enemies’ and S means ‘Friends with Benefits’.

Drop your crush's twitter handle in the comments below and we’ll share your FLAMES relationship status with a song.#SpotYourFlame #HappyValentinesDay2020 pic.twitter.com/d0uJoZT9Rz — Spotify India (@spotifyindia) February 14, 2020

Interested users can play this game by opening Spotify India on Twitter and commenting on their FLAMES tweet. Simply type your crush’s Twitter handle in the comment section and you’ll have an answer. Spotify also shares a song link along with the response.

One would normally be shy to post their crush’s name on a public platform but turns out there are some brave ones. Spotify India is also seeing a lot of responses for K-Pop groups BTS, Day6, and MAMAMOO.

Spotify also has curated playlists for Valentine’s Day like Valentine’s Day Punjabi, Valentine’s Day Tamil, Valentine’s Day Telugu. Spotify also said the most popular love song on its platform is John Legend’s ‘All of Me’ with over 1.1 billion streams globally. This song has also been added to over 29 million playlists.