e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Spotify is playing FLAMES to tell you how it will go with your crush

Spotify is playing FLAMES to tell you how it will go with your crush

Spotify is bringing back the old FLAMES game but this time on a public platform.

tech Updated: Feb 14, 2020 14:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Spotify India takes the old FLAMES digital this Valentine’s Day.
Spotify India takes the old FLAMES digital this Valentine’s Day.(Spotify India/Twitter)
         

It’s Valentine’s Day and there are different kinds of celebrations everywhere. A special one taking place in India is the old school-time ‘FLAMES’ game for crushes by Spotify. If you don’t know what this is about read on.

Spotify India on Twitter is conducting an online FLAMES urging users to comment with their crush’s name. Spotify then takes the user and their crush’s name to find out which relationship they will fall in. For a better understanding FLAMES is actually an abbreviation for five kinds of relationships you could end up with your crush.

F stands for ‘Friends’, L stands for ‘Love’, A stands for ‘Affectionate’, E stands for ‘Enemies’ and S means ‘Friends with Benefits’.

 

Interested users can play this game by opening Spotify India on Twitter and commenting on their FLAMES tweet. Simply type your crush’s Twitter handle in the comment section and you’ll have an answer. Spotify also shares a song link along with the response.

 

One would normally be shy to post their crush’s name on a public platform but turns out there are some brave ones. Spotify India is also seeing a lot of responses for K-Pop groups BTS, Day6, and MAMAMOO.

Spotify also has curated playlists for Valentine’s Day like Valentine’s Day Punjabi, Valentine’s Day Tamil, Valentine’s Day Telugu. Spotify also said the most popular love song on its platform is John Legend’s ‘All of Me’ with over 1.1 billion streams globally. This song has also been added to over 29 million playlists.

tags
top news
SC judge faints, Centre’s appeal on rape convicts’ execution deferred
SC judge faints, Centre’s appeal on rape convicts’ execution deferred
SC rejects Vinay Sharma’s plea against rejection of mercy plea by President
SC rejects Vinay Sharma’s plea against rejection of mercy plea by President
SC asks J&K to respond to plea challenging Omar Abdullah’s detention
SC asks J&K to respond to plea challenging Omar Abdullah’s detention
Arvind Kejriwal invites PM Narendra Modi to his oath-taking ceremony on Sunday
Arvind Kejriwal invites PM Narendra Modi to his oath-taking ceremony on Sunday
NSA slapped on Dr Kafeel Khan for speech during anti-CAA protest
NSA slapped on Dr Kafeel Khan for speech during anti-CAA protest
This hypercar looks like a fighter jet and is partly 3D-printed
This hypercar looks like a fighter jet and is partly 3D-printed
0,0,1 - India rocked, big problem ahead of New Zealand Test series
0,0,1 - India rocked, big problem ahead of New Zealand Test series
Coronavirus scare: Separating facts from fiction
Coronavirus scare: Separating facts from fiction
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech