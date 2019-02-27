Spotify launches in India: 5 things you need to know about new music streaming app

After a long wait and reports of delay in launch, Spotify is finally available in India. The app silently made its way to Google Play Store and Apple App Store for Indian users on Tuesday evening. Spotify on Wednesday officially announced the availability of the platform in India.

Despite official unavailability in India, Spotify is quite popular in the country with users resorting to VPNs to access the platform. It is also one of the top music streaming apps in the world with 207 million active users. Spotify’s presence is however limited with its availability in 34 countries including India. In comparison, its rival Apple Music is present in 113 countries.

If you are planning to join the platform, here are five interesting things you need to know about Spotify’s India launch.

Paytm and UPI payment modes

Spotify is free to use but with ads and limited song skips. Spotify Premium comes with one month free trial and features like offline downloads and no ads. Spotify gives users payment options like credit and debit cards for monthly subscription. In India, monthly subscription for Spotify Premium is priced at Rs 119.

Spotify is also offering top-ups for its paid service which can be paid via Paytm and UPI. Spotify top-up plans include Rs 13 for 1 day, Rs 39 for seven days, Rs 389 for three months and Rs 719 for six months. Paytm and UPI are one of the most popular payment methods in India and the localization could reap benefits for the Swedish player.

Competition from local and global players

Spotify’s entry in India comes at a time when users are spoilt with choices for streaming apps. There are many local players like Hungama, Gaana, Airtel’s Wynk Music and Jio Saavn. Apps like Wynk Music and Jio come with telco partnership which gives their users free access to the subscription. In addition to this, smartphone brands have tie-ups with apps like Gaana and Hungama for free subscription to their services.

Spotify also competes with Apple Music which has been around in India since 2015. Apple Music comes with family plan of Rs 190 month and for up to six members. Spotify hasn’t launched its family plan in India as yet. Another global player is Amazon Prime Music which comes bundled through Prime membership.

Student discount

Similar to Apple Music, Spotify also offers discounts on its subscription for college students. Spotify is offering 50% discount on its monthly subscription for students which comes to Rs 59 per month. Apple Music also has a similar student plan priced at Rs 60 per month.

Spotify-Warner dispute

Ahead of its launch in India, Spotify was reportedly facing legal issues with Warner Music. Warner/Chappel Music moved the Bombay High Court to prevent Spotify from offering its songs in India. The high court however allowed Spotify to launch its services in India, and make a deposit of Rs 6.5 crore, Times of India reported.

Cheaper than US

Spotify Premium plans come cheap in India. Compared to the US, Spotify Premium is available at $10 (Rs 700 approximately), while family plan can be availed at $15 (Rs 1,000 approximately). Spotify also doesn’t offer top-up plans in the US.

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 18:25 IST