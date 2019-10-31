e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 31, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 31, 2019

Spotify launches standalone music app for kids

The Spotify Kids app gives children access to about 6,000 tracks, all of which the company says have been specifically chosen for children

tech Updated: Oct 31, 2019 18:03 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Spotify said it has spent more than two years working on Spotify Kids and that it has consulted with kids content experts along the way.
Spotify said it has spent more than two years working on Spotify Kids and that it has consulted with kids content experts along the way.(REUTERS)
         

Spotify has launched a dedicated app for children, called Spotify Kids, which would allow kids above three to listen to their own music, both online and offline.

The Spotify Kids app gives children access to about 6,000 tracks, all of which the company says have been specifically chosen for children. The app will be freely available to all Premium Family subscribers and children can be given their own accounts.

“Spotify Kids is a composite of playlists, which makes it easy for kids to find music and stories from their favorite movies and TV shows or hit plays on a playlist to sing along to during their favorite activity-or their least favorite chore. Having a standalone app specifically for younger kids is a new space for Spotify, and we understand the sensitivities around content for children,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The company says it has spent more than two years working on Spotify Kids and that it has consulted with kids content experts along the way.

The app is currently in beta and available in Ireland, and will be introduced to all markets that have Premium Family in the coming months.

“Spotify Premium Family master account holders can simply download Kids from the App Store or Google Play, then sign in to their regular Spotify account. For those outside of Ireland, Kids will be rolling out to all markets that currently have Premium Family,” the company added.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 18:03 IST

tags
top news
Govt asks WhatsApp to explain hacking, says committed to protecting privacy
Govt asks WhatsApp to explain hacking, says committed to protecting privacy
‘There is a difference’: Foreign Ministry rebuts criticism on J&K visit by MEPs
‘There is a difference’: Foreign Ministry rebuts criticism on J&K visit by MEPs
Aaditya Thackeray may sit out of govt, Eknath Shinde is leader of Sena MLAs
Aaditya Thackeray may sit out of govt, Eknath Shinde is leader of Sena MLAs
Amid tussle for CM seat, Aditya Thackeray and Sena leaders meets Maha Guv
Amid tussle for CM seat, Aditya Thackeray and Sena leaders meets Maha Guv
Core sector output declines by 5.2% in September 2019
Core sector output declines by 5.2% in September 2019
‘D/N Test good move but...’ Tendulkar points out worrying factor
‘D/N Test good move but...’ Tendulkar points out worrying factor
Ujda Chaman movie review: Sunny Singh’s film is painfully long
Ujda Chaman movie review: Sunny Singh’s film is painfully long
Girish Chandra Murmu takes oath as J&K L-G, RK Mathur as L-G of Ladakh
Girish Chandra Murmu takes oath as J&K L-G, RK Mathur as L-G of Ladakh
trending topics
Sardar Vallabhbhai PatelJammu KashmirPM ModiIndia vs BangladeshIndira GandhiShah Rukh KhanP Chidambaram

don't miss

latest news

India News

tech