Spotify Lite for Android released ahead of India launch

Spotify is the latest to join the bandwagon of light-weight apps, usually aimed at emerging markets like India where majority of phones come with low-end specifications and grapple with slower internet connectivity. The company has launched a Spotify Lite on Google Play Store, but its availability is limited to select devices. However, there’s an APK version of Spotify Lite which works even in India.

The launch of Spotify Lite comes ahead of the reported launch in markets like India. CEO Daniel Ek earlier this year revealed that Spotify was looking to expand its reach beyond the US market and that markets like India and Africa are on priority. “We are working on launching in some of the biggest markets in the world, places like India, Russia, and Africa which has a very rich musical culture,” he had said.

Spotify in India will be competing with the global streaming platforms like Apple Music, Amazon Prime Music, and Google Play Music. Local streaming apps like Gaana and Saavn also enjoy big popularity in the country.

Spotify Lite: A closer look

The application isn’t available on India’s Google Play Store but you can head to this link and download the APK file for Spotify on your Android devices. APK files can be harmful to your phones so it’s better to know of the risks before downloading the app. Spotify Lite lets you login through a free or premium account along with Facebook Login.

On Google Play Store, the app is sized 15MB, which is quite big for a Lite application. Since it’s currently in testing, it’s understandable if some features don’t work properly.

Spotify Lite app on Android. (HT File Photo)

We made a free account on Spotify Lite and it comes with the features available on its parent app. There’s the home page with popular playlists and curated playlists based on different moods. There’s a search and favourites section as well. Free users on Spotify Lite will get six free skips in an hour. You can add songs to your favourites playlist but you cannot create one. Spotify Lite also lets you keep a check on storage and mobile data.

While the app works fine for free users on Spotify Lite, premium account holders seem to lack some. As mentioned in the reviews on Play Store, premium users on Spotify Lite are facing issues like not being able to choose songs to play from playlists.

Spotify Lite in general lacks features like no option to download songs for offline playback which would actually be the main feature of this app. Spotify Connect is also missing, a feature which lets users connect to other devices and play music via Wi-Fi.