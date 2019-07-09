Spotify Lite officially launched in India: Here are top features of new app

tech

Spotify on Tuesday officially launched its Spotify Lite application in India. Available as beta app since May, Spotify Lite is aimed at users with low-end smartphones having lesser storage, slower network and other limited capabilities. Spotify Lite, roughly 10MB in size, can be downloaded from Google Play Store.

Spotify Lite has the same look and feel as the main application but with a few subtle differences. For instance, Spotify Lite replaces Your Library with Favorites . It’s compatible with all Android phones running version 4.3 or higher.

Just like the main app, you can use Spotify Lite to artists on demand, discovers new music. The Lite version also allows users to keep a track on the data and storage consumption. Users can clear cache to keep storage usage to minimum while using Spotify Lite. Interested users can also use their premium account on Spotify Lite.

Spotify in India is competing with Apple Music, JioSaavn and other international and local music streaming players. The platform arrived in India earlier this year. Since its debut, Spotify has garnered over 2 million users in India.

“We announced the availability of Spotify Lite Beta in India a couple of months ago to gauge user interest, which was high. As a result, Spotify Lite is now out of test mode, and available as an app for all users in the country. This small, fast app will make millions of free songs more accessible to anyone who may have an older mobile device, limited storage on their phones, are in poor internet connectivity areas, or just don’t want to spend excess data on listening to music. We are committed to the long-term development of the music streaming industry, and the launch of Spotify Lite is another strong step in that direction,” said Amarjit Singh Batra, MD - India, Spotify.

Spotify Lite is now available in 36 markets across Asia, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The company plans to roll out the app in more markets and add new features to the app in the near future.

