Spotify now lets you share music on Facebook Stories: How it works

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 15:40 IST

Swedish music streaming app Spotify with the latest update will now let users to share clips of songs on their Facebook Stories.

With this update, tracks from Spotify shared on Facebook Stories would offer 15-second previews before the user taps to listen to it.

The feature is designed largely with artists and their teams in mind, as it gives them another way to promote their new music across Facebook’s social network, Tech Crunch reported on Friday.

To add a song to the Facebook Story, one needs to tap “share” when listening to the track on Spotify, select Facebook, customize the Story and post. At the moment, only single tracks will include a preview.

Spotify introduced a way to share music to Instagram Stories last year and at that time the company said an integration with Facebook Stories was coming soon.

